New Hampshire Democrat Resigns After Tweet Saying Joe Biden’s Accuser Is ‘Looking For Attention’

A New Hampshire state representative has resigned after sparking controversy with a graphic tweet casting doubt on Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser and claiming that she is just “looking for attention.”

As Mediaite reported, state Rep. Richard Komi apologized for what he called a “hurtful” tweet saying that the woman accusing Biden of sexual assault must have offered some kind of “cooperation” in the alleged attack. Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s office, said that he put his hand inside her skirt and sexually assaulted her in 1993 in an incident in a secluded area of the U.S. Senate building.

In a tweet, Komi claimed that Reade must have been an active participant in at least some part, saying Biden could not have done what she claimed “unless their is some Cooperation from the female herself.”

“That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is [sic] false. She is looking for attention,” he wrote.

Biden has denied the allegation, breaking his silence on Friday to say that the incident never happened. He called on the National Archives to release any information pertaining to the report Reade said she filed with the Senate. His campaign had already denied the allegation, calling on reporters to vigorously investigate her claims, as they believed it would show them to be unfounded.

Reade was set to speak out regarding the allegations on Sunday, but canceled a planned interview with Fox News, citing death threats and anxiety about putting her family in the spotlight. Her cancellation came not long after a report from The Associated Press showed that Reade said the complaint she filed with the U.S. Senate did not contain explicit references to either sexual assault or harassment.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press.

“I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Komi deleted the tweet about Biden’s accuser, but the controversy continued to grow until the New Hampshire House speaker called for his resignation on Friday. Ray Buckley, the chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party also called on Komi to resign, saying that his comment is “wrong, inappropriate, and offensive to all Democrats, and does not reflect the values of our party.”

Komi resigned this week, then reportedly set his Twitter to private and changed his bio to read “Former Member of New Hampshire House of Representatives.”