Cindy Kimberly Lounges In Bed Rocking A Savage x Fenty Look

Brunette bombshell Cindy Kimberly recently shared a sizzling triple Instagram update with her 6.3 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her buxom body in a Savage x Fenty ensemble. In the caption of the post, Cindy explained that she was an ambassador for the brand, and she showed off a pink set in the sexy snaps.

Cindy was stretched out on a bed with white linens, and a few silver pillows scattered around her. She had a magazine open on the bed in the first snap, but her attention was on the camera rather than the reading material in front of her. Cindy rocked a bright pink bra that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a hint of matching pink bottoms were visible. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in an effortless bedhead style, and her bronzed skin looked incredible.

Cindy parted her lips seductively in the shot, and had a soft pink hue on her plump pout. Bold brows framed her brown eyes, and she had a sexy smoky eye done in shades of bronze and brown for a more subtle look. Cindy also had a heavy dose of blush and highlighter, giving her a gorgeous glow.

The second shot was taken from a different perspective, and showed Cindy laying down on the bed with fluffy white linens surrounding her. She paired the bralette top with some skimpy shorts that barely covered anything at all. Her brunette locks were spread out around her, and her curvaceous physique looked incredible in the skimpy set.

For the third and final snap, Cindy returned to her sprawled out position and rested her curvaceous hips and thighs on one of the silver pillows while her hands were on another pillow. She posed in a way that accentuated her hourglass physique and showcased the bright pink Savage x Fenty pieces.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the triple update, and the post racked up over 617,400 likes within just 20 hours. It also received 2,058 comments from her eager fans.

“GIRL OMG,” one fan exclaimed, unable to handle Cindy’s beauty in the shots.

“This girl is something else,” another fan said.

“Thanks for actually having a real body and being even more beautiful bc of that,” one follower commented, loving Cindy’s curvaceous physique.

“Ma’am you’re too hot,” another cheekily said.

Whether she’s rocking lingerie or swimwear, Cindy loves to showcase her tantalizing curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a double update taken somewhere outdoors with a row of greenery and flowers visible behind her. She wore a skimpy and feminine white bikini top that dipped low, showing off plenty of cleavage, and accessories with a two gold necklaces and a pair of small hoop earrings.