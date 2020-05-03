‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Sarah Loses It, Steve Moves In With Hope

Days of Our Lives is promising to deliver some major drama for the upcoming week, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

In the brand new weekly preview video, many of Salem’s women are going wild and making their feelings known about their current situations.

The promo features Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) freaking out when she learns that Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) knows her shocking secret. As fans already know, Sarah kidnapped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby when she found out that her daughter had died after birth and been switched with their little girl at the hospital.

Sarah couldn’t bare the thought of giving the daughter she’d been raising over to Brady and Kristen. So, she took the little girl and ran away to Paris, where she bumped into Rex.

After their first meeting, Rex spoke with his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) on the phone and she told him about Sarah’s shocking kidnapping. Rex then confronted Sarah and threatened to call the police.

This week, when he tries to call for help Sarah will go off the deep end and knock him out cold. She’ll then tie him up and hold him hostage so that she doesn’t lose the little girl.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beeth Evans) will be furious when she learns that her ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has decided to move in with her former sister-in-law and close friend Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

The promo shows the two old friends have a great time together while laughing and drinking. However, Kayla’s not happy about the situation. Could the soap put pairing Steve and Hope together for a romance?

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be shocked to come face to face with a man who looks exactly like her late husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Gabi will meet Jake and believe that he’s Stefan.

Of course, Jake will deny knowing Stefan and think that Gabi has lost her mind. She’ll accuse him of lying and even slap him across the face. However, later in the clip Gabi is seen planting a steamy kiss on Jake’s lips. The situation prompts the new character to ask her if she’s on any medication to make her act so hot and cold.

Days of Our Lives viewers are still seeing new episodes of the show amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the soap’s advanced filming schedule. So, this week will bring fresh drama for fans to enjoy.