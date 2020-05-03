‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Major Exit & Surprising Recast

Days of Our Lives fans have seen a lot of casting changes over the past year, and another big shakeup is coming in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will have to say goodbye to the beloved character of Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi).

Mansi returned to the soap in November alongside her TV husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). The pair headed home to Salem following a web series that followed them while they lived in Paris and ran DiMera Enterprises overseas.

While Flynn appears to be staying in Salem for the meantime, Mansi will wrap up her stint as Abby at the end of the month. Recently, Abigail was hospitalized after suffering from hallucinations due to being drugged. However, the incident brought up fears about her mental health struggles, which could be a storyline that leads to her exit.

Fans have grown to love the pairing of Abby and Chad, and it will be sad to see the character leave town yet again. It remains to be seen what will become of Chad without Abigail. Perhaps the couple will split again, or maybe Flynn will be on his way out of Salem in the near future as well.

In addition to Mansi’s departure, fans will be seeing yet another new face in Salem. The character of Zoey Burge, who is the daughter of Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and sister to Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) will look noticeably different.

The role is currently being played by actress Kelly Thiebaud. However, she could no longer portray the new lawyer on the scene due to scheduling conflicts with her career. She’ll last be seen as Zoey on May 6.

Meanwhile, actress Alyshia Ochse will take over her duties and put a new spin on the character of Zoey, whom fans are just starting to get to know.

Currently, Zoey is acting as lawyer for her brother Evan aka Christian Maddox. She is also petitioning the court for custody of Evan’s biological son, David.

David is the child of the late Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). She entrusted the care of her son to her former boyfriend and close friend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), who had been caring for the child for over a year before learning that Evan was his biological father. The two are now battling it out for custody of the child.

Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see these both of these surprising casting changes take place during the month of May.