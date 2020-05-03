Lauren Simpson Trains Her Back Muscles In Hot Pink Sports Bra And Shorts

Lauren Simpson focused on training her back muscles in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared clips, the Australian fitness model rocked a pair of pink shorts and a pink sports bra that help to show off the area of her body that she targeted.

Armed with a green resistance band, she started the circuit with a set of squat hold rows. For this exercise, she anchored one end of the band to the base of a railing. After assuming an extremely wide-legged stance and bending her knees, she started pulling the other end towards her chest with both hands.

In the second clip of the series, Lauren did a single-arm version of the exercise. This required her to put one foot in front of the other and lean forward as she pulled the band.

Lauren sat on the floor for the next exercise which required her to point her elbows outward with each pull of the band toward her chest.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Lauren knocked out a set of lying pullovers. Lauren placed her back on the ground for this one, positioning herself under the spot where she hand anchored the resistance band. With her hands spread wide, she pulled the free end of the band down as far as her hips.

In the caption, Lauren instructed her fans to do 12-15 repetitions per exercise and to repeat the circuit for four rounds.

She also wrote that it has been difficult for her to find workouts that train her back as effectively as the gym equipment she’d typically use. Being restricted to simpler fitness tools like resistance band has forced her to “think outside of the box,” she added.

The post currently has close to 10,000 likes, as of this writing, and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans expressed excitement about giving the workout a try.

“Actually love training my back with a resistance band!” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye and applause emoji to their comment.

Another enthusiastic Lauren Simpson supporter filled their comment with a long list of adjectives to praise her.

“Hello, your grace,” they wrote. “Magnificent photo, classy smile, glorious outfit, your body is magnificent, stunning, tight curves. Fantastic muscles, brilliant biceps. you are an amazing magnificent beautiful motivation.”

Other commenters were blunter with their praise.

“Look amazing Lauren,” a third wrote.

“Cute in pink!!” fellow Instagram fitness influencer, Linn Lowes commented.