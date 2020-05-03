Stephanie Sanzo Flexes Impressive Biceps In White Tank Top And Camo Print Leggings

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted the muscles of her upper body in the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshot, the Australian fitness trainer rocked a cropped white tank top and a pair of camo-print leggings as she flexed her biceps. The pose flaunted the gains that she’s earned thanks to her dedication to weightlifting. Her arms looked sculpted and strong with sharp delineations seen between her biceps, triceps, and shoulder muscles.

As for her lower body, she stood with her hips jutted to one side which emphasized her trim waist and the shape of her toned legs.

Stephanie wore her ash-blond hair loose in the photo and it fell almost to her waist from a middle part. She accentuated her eyes with smoky shadow, dark liner, and mascara. She paired the bold eye makeup with soft pink lipstick.

In her caption, Stephanie aptly shared a quote about the definition of strength. But the two-sentence paragraph wasn’t about fitness. Instead, it dealt with inner fortitude and it’s capacity to help anyone to overcome “hurt” they’ve experienced.

The photo has accumulated more than 30,000 likes, as of this writing, and more than 5000 Instagram users have commented on it. in those comments, several of her fans called Stephanie an inspiration.

“Love the quote, may I use it!” one person wrote. “I share your training videos with my wife, she enjoys them too and uses them as motivation.”

Others shared that her Instagram uploads were helping them to cope with coronavirus-induced quarantine.

“I’ve been doing some of your home workouts and you’re definitely getting me through this lockdown,” a second Instagram user added.

And she got lots of compliments on her chiseled physique.

“Your perfection is never-ending!!!!” a third commenter wrote before adding a string of fire emoji to their comment!!!! Boss beauty for life!!!”

“Love this quote! Awesome guns…looking great! Love the camo!!!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Stephanie regularly shares how she achieved those “awesome guns” via her Instagram posts. In one of her previous videos, she wore the same tank top and leggings combination to perform a deadlift with an almost 300-pound deadlift.

In her caption, she answered a question she claimed to regularly get about the number of deadlifts one should complete during weight training sessions. Stephanie wrote that it depends on a person’s end goals.

“Different rep ranges will create different adaptations in your body – so it’s important that you’re training in a way that is specific to your goals,” she added.

The video has been viewed more than 130,000 times, as of this writing.

⁣https://www.instagram.com/p/B_uMa5uDz_M/