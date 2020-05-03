Abby Dowse Nearly Falls Out The Bottom Of Her Crop Top In Racy Instagram Upload

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse served up a seriously sexy look on Saturday, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in a see-through black mesh outfit. The sizzling blonde unabashedly flashed her curves in the provocative get-up, which included an ultra-revealing crop top and skintight shorts. The 30-year-old upped the ante by opting to go braless, letting it all hang out as she pulled up the top halfway over her chest to further expose her busty assets.

Abby nearly fell out the bottom of her skimpy top, showing a great deal of underboob in the risqué number. The top was a chic, off-the-shoulder design that created an ample decolletage area, which she coquettishly adorned with a gold pendant necklace. The item fit tightly across her chest, emphasizing the model’s voluptuous curves. The look was complete with long, fitted sleeves, which — despite covering up more of her body — called even more attention to her bared skin.

The bottoms were an exact match to the gauzy, sheer top, perfectly showing the black thong that Abby wore underneath. The shorts were a high-rise style that hugged her sculpted midriff, accentuating the blonde’s hourglass frame. The garment hemmed just below the hip, leaving her thighs on display. Meanwhile, her thong sported a low-cut, square waistline that showcased her flat tummy, further highlighting her toned, gym-honed physique.

The racy ensemble was bedazzled with countless sparkling rhinestones that glittered as they caught the light. The detail complemented the glow of her tanned skin, which was richly illuminated by sunlight washing over her body from a nearby window.

The photo showed Abby posing in her living room and captured her figure from the thigh up. The model was snapped from a mid-profile angle, and showed a glimpse of her perky posterior as she cock a hip to the side. The blond beauty was in the midst of arranging her messy hair, which tumbled down her back and over her shoulders. She wasn’t looking at the camera, but rather glanced downward in a coy manner, slightly parting her lips.

Her seductive outfit stood out amid the posh, all-white decor, making Abby the focal point of the shot. The stylish furnishings added a sophisticated vibe to the shot, as did the elegant white orchids and tulips that decorated the room. Her makeup was also on point, as Abby rocked a glossy pink lipstick and chic, skin-toned eyeshadow that subtly accentuated her beautiful features.

The steamy upload was a big hit with her fans, who clicked the like button close to 27,000 times. The photo also amassed 526 comments overnight, including messages from fellow models.

“Always amazing,” wrote Aussie bikini model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji.

“Stunninggg,” gushed Rosanna Arkle, leaving a pair of black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Abby’s outfit.

Russian bombshell Nina Serebrova also chimed in. “So beautiful,” read her comment, which was trailed by a heart emoji.

“Wow perfect,” penned YouTube star Nathalia “Naty” Ashba.