Hilde Osland Drops Jaws In Skintight ‘Bombshell Sportswear’

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers after posting a serious of pictures where she wore a skintight athleisure set from the appropriately named brand Bombshell Sportswear.

The setting for the upload was a luxurious balcony with a glass railing and view of the sparkling ocean beyond. Though Osland often takes pictures out and about in nature like the beach, it is possible that the influencer is staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the photos, Osland opted for a mismatched ensemble consisting of a white sports bra and blue yoga pants. The bright hue of the sports bra highlighted Osland’s golden tan. The cut was a classic v-neck style, with spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms. In the back, the straps formed a trendy x-shaped accent.

Osland coupled the sports bra with a pair of cerulean blue yoga pants. The spandex nature of the fabric expertly hugged her famous curves, and high-waisted cut served to emphasize Osland’s hourglass figure. The leggings also featured three white horizontal stripes above the knee, coordinating with the white sports bra.

In addition, the hue of the pants added a stunning pop of color, especially with the light coral sneakers that Osland wore to complete the ensemble.

The influencer styled her blond locks into beachy waves. Her accessories consisted of a number of stacked gold necklaces, in addition to matching gold hoop earrings and braelet.

In the first of six shots, Osland posed angled away from the camera while smiling to her followers from over her shoulder. The second featured Osland posing straight on while she mussed her hair.

The third shot, Osland turned around, giving fans full view of her backside. Next, Osland alluringly leaned against the balcony rail while pushing back her hair.

In the fifth picture, Osland turned around once more while tossing her blond locks. Last but not least was another picture from behind that showcased her figure.

Fans went wild over the new shots, giving the update over 23,000 likes and more than 400 comments in under an hour.

“This woman is unbelievable. Every time she posts, I’m like…. is she even real??” one fan raved, with a fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful photos of you,” agreed a second, with the two eyes, red lips, and pink hearts emoji.

“I think I’m in love,” gushed a third.

“Beautiful as always,” concluded a fourth, with the flame and bicep symbols.

