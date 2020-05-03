Donald Trump Is ‘Glad To See’ Kim Jong Un Is Doing Well

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump took to his official Twitter account to tweet that he was “glad to see” Kim Jong Un back and doing well. He quote tweeted a user who shared multiple photos from North Korea’s state-owned media that showed Kim cutting the tape at a completion ceremony for a new fertilizer factory in Sunchon.

Trump’s acknowledgment of the photos appears to confirm that they are real images and that the leader is very much alive after weeks of theorizing he may have died or fallen into a vegetative state.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Trump’s comments spawned an instant social media backlash. His tweet got more than 43,800 people talking in the comments section. Many users found the president’s continued support of Kim, who some labeled a “murderous tyrant” disturbing.

“Friendly reminder that Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator who killed his own uncle and half-brother and is starving the entire population of North Korea,” tweeted Brian Tyler Cohen, the managing editor of Occupy Democrats.

Dozens of other Twitter users echoed Cohen’s sentiments.

CNN reports that they have reached out to the White House to get confirmation on whether or not the photos have been authenticated.

“A US official told CNN that the current analysis from multiple threads of intelligence is that the photos published in the last 24 hours by North Korean state media showing Kim at a fertilizer plant opening are legitimate.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim’s appearance at the ceremony was the first official sighting of the 36-year-old in several weeks. His sister supposedly accompanied him to the service. The photos show Kim looking like he is in good health and spirits.

Reporters first began to raise questions concerning the leader’s health when he did not attend his grandfather’s birthday celebration on April 15. Reports claiming Kim had undergone an invasive surgery that left him on death’s doorstep soon surfaced.

“North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding its leader, who is treated almost like a deity within the country. His absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumors about his health,” according to CNN.

Earlier today, South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung-in told the outlet that Kim is doing fine, regardless of rumors surrounding his wellbeing. He has reportedly been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious activity has been documented, says Chung-in.

The leader visits the Wonsan complex often as he spent a great deal of time there as a child.