Kate Beckinsale Does Ballet Stretches In A Sports Bra And Tiny Gray Shorts Under Her Dog’s Watchful Eye

Kate's Pomeranian, Myf, watched her exercise as she listened to Eamonn Holmes.

Kate Beckinsale demonstrated her impressive flexibility by performing a few ballet stretches, and her pet Pomeranian, Myf, seemed absolutely entranced by her fluid movements.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to share one of her unique workout videos with her 4.2 million followers. For her sweat session, the lithe and lean Serendipity star flaunted her enviable figure in a pair of tiny gray athletic shorts with split sides. Her breezy bottoms also featured a white elastic waistband and drawstrings on the sides, which Kate was wearing untied.

The extremely active actress was also rocking a gray-and-white sports bra that provided plenty of support. Instead of two shoulder straps, it featured four. Two of them were placed wide apart, while the others connected to her top’s racer back.

Kate was wearing her thick brunette hair pulled up in a chic bun. She was shown using the back of one of her bar chairs in place of a barre as she performed a series of ballet stretches. She began by bending forward and placing her hands on the back of the chair to help her keep her balance. She stretched her right leg out behind her and lifted it up high in the air, keeping the shapely limb straight as she briefly held the elegant dancer’s pose.

Kate then brought her leg back down before lifting her right knee up and placing her arms out in front of her with her hands dangling down. She proceeded to place the back of her right ankle on her chair, then she turned to her left. She briefly stretched her arms out to her sides before grasping her right ankle with her right hand. Kate’s video ended after she lifted her left arm up over her head in a sweeping arch and bent sideways.

Myf could be seen standing some distance away from Kate in the foreground of her video. The fluffy dog stared at her the entire time she was stretching.

In the caption of her post, Kate quipped that Myf’s odd behavior was the result of the canine’s concern over her unusual choice of listening material for her workout.

While Kate’s followers always love reading her witty captions, watching her work out, and seeing her pets act strange, the artwork on the wall behind Kate is what many of her fans couldn’t stop talking about. A number of the star’s followers asked her where she got the large print of The Wizard of Oz heroine Dorthy Gale drinking beer, and Kate revealed that it was the work of photographer Magnus Hastings.

Of course, Kate and Myf also got plenty of love in the comments section of the actress’ post. But while Kate’s Pomeranian might be adorable, her Persian cats are usually the pets that she shares the spotlight with on her Instagram page. In a video that she posted back in February, Kate was shown dancing to a Banarama song while one of her cats, Willow, was chilling out in her beloved banana-shaped bed.