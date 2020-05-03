Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Plunging Cleavage In Tan V-Neck Top

Cosplay model Liz Katz gave her fans the perfect way to start their weekend by uploading a sexy double-photo post to her Instagram page first thing on Saturday morning.

Liz wore a tan v-neck top and form-fitting charcoal pants. She accessorized with a plain white visor, joking that even if her future isn’t “bright enough for shades,” she still wants to protect herself from the sun’s UV rays.

Rather than posting a slideshow, the model combined her two pics into a single split-screen image. She posed the same way in each still. Liz bent over at the waist with one hand on her inner thigh and the other tugging on her shirt to deepen her already plunging cleavage.

In the left snapshot, Liz leaned her head back and smiled softly. For the right pic, she faced the camera head-on and widened her eyes.

To complete her overall look, she pulled her short blond hair into a messy ponytail, tugging it through the visor, so it spilled over the side, brushing her shoulder.

She used a light layer of makeup to accentuate her natural beauty and plump lips. By filling in her lips with pink lipstick, Liz managed to make her mouth look soft and kissable. It appeared she used a little blush and foundation to add color to her cheeks, nose, and forehead.

As a final touch, she added a smoothing filter to her photos. She left her black-and-white arm tattoo exposed in both images.

She snapped the pictures of herself while standing in her hallway near a doorframe. A vacuum cleaner is visible behind her.

Within 30 minutes of updating her Instagram with the sultry pics, Liz’s post amassed over 5,200 likes. Once her followers realized she had updated her feed, they quickly flooded her comments section to compliment her appearance and praise her curvy figure.

“As always incredibly beautiful,” gushed one fan, trailing their comment with two black hearts and a flame emoji.

“That’s such a sexy look,” praised another admirer, emphasizing their point with two flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous Liz stunning……my perfect woman…….ti amo,” wrote a third social media user, inserting two red heart emoji to their compliment.

“Enchanting and stunning reflection,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

On Friday, Liz gave her fans a peek at her blossoming baby bump while wearing an open black robe. Her outfit showcased her ample bosom, too. Fans went crazy over the post, and it racked up more than 110,000 likes.