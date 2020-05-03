Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Reacts To His Relationship With ‘Bachelor’ Castoff Kelley Flanagan

'The Bachelor' star's mom paid tribute to her son's new girlfriend with a photo collage.

Peter Weber’s mom Barbra Weber approves of his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

Following The Bachelor‘ star’s confirmation that he is dating the fifth-place finisher from his season of the ABC dating show, his mom hit Instagram to give her seal of approval.

After Peter made his relationship with Kelley Instagram official, Barb posted a collage Peter and Kelley’s sweetest moments – including their first meeting at the Bachelor mansion and their kiss in an airlane cockpit during a one-on-one date — to her own social media page. Barb captioned her masterpiece, “Serendipity.”

In comments to the post, fans noted that destiny kept crossing Peter and Kelley’s paths. Others noted that both Peter and Kelly have established careers — he is an airline pilot and she’s an attorney — and can now focus on their relationship instead of post-reality TV fame.

“He finally made the right choice Barb!! ” one follower wrote.

“Barb you always stood your ground,” another added. “You know your son better than anyone. And like you said he had to fail to succeed. [There’s] the proof.”

In addition to her over-the-top Instagram tribute, Barb also made her approval of the new relationship known via a comment on Peter’s post. In the comments to Peter’s Instagram photo of him and Kelley in an airplane, Barb wrote: “Love you guys” with a heart emoji.

In response, many fans agreed that mother knows best.

“The true love story you always wanted!! So happy for you all! ” one fan wrote to Barb.

“Momma always knows best!!” another wrote. ” You felt it and you said it.”

A few fans joked that Kelley better never be late to an invite to Barb’s house. Indeed, one of Barb’s biggest issues with Peter’s ex, Madison Prewett, was that she was late to meet the Weber family when they were on The Bachelor.

In March, Mama Barb made headlines for her showdown with Madison on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose when Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss because he still had feelings for Madison.

On After the Final Rose, Barb was Team Hannah Ann Sluss all the way, but fans know she’s always had a soft spot for Kelly, whom Peter sent packing before the hometown dates.

Two months ago, when Peter was still briefly dating Madison, Barb was publicly gushing about Kelley on her Instagram posts, Cosmopolitan notes. In comments on Kelley’s page, Barb suggested that the two go out for a day of shopping, and she described Kelley as ” the most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the world.”