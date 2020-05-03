Tarsha Whitmore Splashes Around In The Ocean In A Tiny Bikini

Tarsha Withmore tantalized her 840,000 Instagram followers with yet another sultry bikini shot on Sunday, sharing a sun-kissed photo that saw her going for a splash in the ocean. The 19-year-old model looked smoking-hot in a tie-dye two-piece that showed off all of her gorgeous curves, posing from the profile to flaunt both her chest and perky posterior.

The Australian beauty was thigh-deep in water and appeared to be having a blast enjoying the fresh ocean air and stunning view. She soaked up the sun with her eye closed, and flashed a beaming smile as the frothy waves splattered all around her. Her hair looked tousled and wind-swept, cascading down her back in unruly waves. The picture exuded happiness and a care-free, nonchalant vibe that Tarsha summed up in her caption, adding a playful touch with an angel emoji.

“Aw love seeing you happy like this,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a pair of pleading-face emoji and two heart emoji.

The blond beauty looked radiant, showing off her glowing tan and toned body in a white-and-pink string bikini that beautifully complemented her golden skin tone. Her sexy swimwear was a chic, ruched design, and comprised of a halterneck top featuring tiny triangle cups and a minuscule, side-tie thong.

Tarsha flashed a good amount of sideboob in the meager top, which also showed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The item tied behind her neck and around the chest with thin straps, accentuating her lithe physique. Meanwhile, the bottoms had a small triangular front that only offered modest coverage, and boasted a low waistline that exposed her chiseled tummy. The high cut of her bikini showed off her hip and thigh, while the skimpy side straps — which were pulled high on her body — emphasized her tiny waist. Tarsha teased fans by tugging on her thong, upping the sexiness of the shot.

As usual, the model showed off her makeup skills, rocking an elegant glam that included long lashes, shimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy pink shade on her lush lips. Her glam look was complete with blush and expert contouring, as well as sculpted eyebrows.

The photo offered a gorgeous view of the ocean, with high waves visible in the background and a clear, blue sky hanging overhead. The upload made a great impression on her fans, racking up more than 17,000 likes and 192 comments in the first three hours of going live on the platform.

“This shot is amazing! One of my favourites [sic] of you,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding a pair of heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji.

Followers fell in love with the hot look and showered Tarsha with compliments, telling her that she looked “beautiful” and that she was a “stunner” and a “hottie.”

“Obsessed with this photo, you’re unreal girl,” read one message, trailed by a white-heart and butterfly emoji.

“I can’t cope with how gorgeous u are omg let me be u,” gushed another fan.