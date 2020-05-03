‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Bares Voluptuous Cleavage In Racy Black Bra

Robin Holzken sizzled wearing red-hot lingerie in her most recent social media share. The Sports Illustratedmodel had her fans scrambling to view her Instagram update as she teased them with a glimpse of her tantalizing cleavage while oozing seductive vibes.

There’s little that Robin cannot wear as she’s proved with the countless snaps she’s posted on Instagram over the years. But as far as her fans are concerned, the less that Robin wears, the better. The bikini model wore lingerie that clung to her bust like a second skin. The black bra seemed just a tad too snug for her voluptuous breasts and her ample cleavage seemed ready to pop out from their confines. The bra had white spaghetti straps that contrasted with the ebony fabric as well as her bronzed skin.

The upper body shot showed some of Robin’s most tantalizing assets. From her long elegant neck to her flawless figure, the photo displays her unmatched beauty. Her glorious, thick mane of hair cascaded from a middle path and gently fell down her shoulders and back. The wavy locks created texture and depth as strands framed her exquisite features.

Robin defined her eyebrows to frame her striking blue eyes. She applied bronzer to her temples, cheekbones, and chin to highlight her delicate bone structure. The model’s mouth only needed a slick of natural lip gloss to emphasize its fullness.

The model posed by looking out of a window. She seemed to be deep in thought as she slightly parted her lips and surveyed the outside scene. The window panes cast interesting shadows across Robin’s face and body. The interplay between light and shadow added to the enigmatic drama of the snap.

The 23-year-old has a large fan base and she regularly posts photos to pique their interest. This particular photo has already amassed over 23,000 likes as her followers hastened to engage with her. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to voice their opinion. While many of them posted heart, flame, and even bomb emoji, others waxed lyrical about their favorite model’s attributes.

“I love your beauty! It’s so beautiful and original. You are totally gorgeous,” complimented one fan.

Another fan had rather high aspirations for the model, who is of Dutch descent. He thought that Robin should be “the next brand new VS angel.” This follower believes that Robin could be a new face for Victoria Secret’s iconic brand.

“Countless shades of beauty,” raved a third Instagram user. He added a rose emoji for the woman he admires.