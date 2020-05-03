Hannah Stocking Poses In A Tiny Pink Bikini To Show How ‘Live Photo Is Really Exposing’ People

Hockey player Justin Bailey costarred alongside Hannah in her latest funny video with a rather devastating ending.

Hannah Stocking rocked a skimpy bikini in a humorous video that imagined how the iPhone Live Photos feature can go horribly wrong. On Saturday, the 28-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to share her latest comedic short film with her 18.1 million followers. She cast NHL player Justin Bailey, 24, as her love interest, but he had zero interest in Hannah’s swimsuit snapshot.

The video began with a shot of Hannah flaunting her model figure in a tiny pink two-piece. The bathing suit had a tropical vibe, thanks to its eye-catching palm print. Hannah’s top featured adjustable triangle cups that she was wearing pulled wide apart to showcase her toned chest and perky cleavage. Her matching bathing suit bottoms had a fixed front that sat down low on the model’s long, lean torso. Hannah was wearing the garment’s string ties pulled up high on her shapely hips. Her bathing suit highlighted her tiny waist, and it left most of her flat, sculpted midsection exposed.

Hannah was wearing her thick blond hair down, and it was styled in glamorous bouncy curls. Her makeup application included a pink lip, silver eye shadow, and full dark lashes.

Hannah was sitting on the edge of her bed and using a camera to snap a mirror selfie of her enviable bikini body. She tugged on one side of her bottoms as she looked at herself in her phone.

After she snapped her photo, a screenshot of Hannah’s phone screen was shown, revealing that she had sent her steamy bikini photo to Justin via text. She asked him to share his opinion of her “bathing suite.”

What happened next was meant to show why the iPhone Live Photos feature can be dangerous. Justin’s response to Hannah included what appeared to be a still shot of the hockey player giving Hannah a thumbs up. He also sent Hannah a text with the words “absolute fire,” along with a flame emoji and two heart-eye emoji. However, Hannah’s video imagined Justin accidentally filming himself making a disgusted face immediately after posing for his thumbs-up shot.

As of this writing, Hannah’s video with a devastating ending has been liked over 642,000 times. A few of her followers praised Justin’s acting abilities.

“I could never give you a phony reaction especially to any picture like that @hannahstocking,” read one response to Hannah’s video.

Other admirers simply lavished Hannah with praise.

“Hannah you’re so hot,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful as always,” remarked another commenter.

