Latina Fitness Model Diana Maux Flaunts Impressive Curves On Rooftop’s Ledge

Diana Maux looked strong and capable as she stood on the ledge in her latest Instagram post. The Latina model took her fitness regime to new heights with a multi-post including a pic and three videos that showed her fans how to exercise their arms with virtually no apparatus.

Diana took to the rooftop to show off her amazing figure. She wore a colorful ensemble that matched her sunny disposition. Her sports bra fit her snugly and showed off a hint of her generous cleavage. It also left her midriff bare and exposed her toned abs. The model paired the top with its matching leggings. The tights cinched in her already minuscule waist and clung to her muscular legs like a second skin.

The model wore her hair in a side-path and let her brunette locks fall down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. Diana also wore a pair of white sneakers and in her manicured hands she held an orange resistance band.

In the first pic, the fitness trainer stood on the very edge of a building. She put her hands on her hips, stood with her feet apart, and smiled broadly at the camera. Behind her, the view was spectacular. Her geotag suggests that she was in Los Angeles and the panoramic view shows off a fantastic cityscape dotted with palm trees.

The first video shows how Diana placed the fitness band beneath her left foot and placed her right foot backward. She leaned over as she worked her triceps by pulling at the band. The videographer moved around so that her fans were treated to her entire body while she worked out. Her stance, as she bent over, allowed her followers the pleasure of seeing her rounded booty as she bent forward.

The following clip had Diana working out her biceps and triceps by holding the band upward with one hand, while the other hand pulled the loop backward. In the final video, Diana tied a knot in the loop and exercised her lateral and shoulder muscles. Again, the videographer gave Diana’s followers a 360-degree view of the breathtaking landscape.

“You have such a nice space outside,” one fan mentioned.

“She on top of the world!” another said.

At least one fan was concerned about Diana’s safety, and this time it wasn’t even related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Omg that first pic looks so dangerous! Please be careful! You inspire so much gorgeous.”

Diana has a growing fan base of over 510,000 followers. Her effervescence, upbeat personality, and charming smile endear her to her loyal legion of fans.