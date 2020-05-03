Jon Gosselin Blasts Ex-Wife Kate For Not Working As A Nurse During Pandemic

'I have no idea what she's doing for work,' the former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star said of his ex.

Jon Gosselin is slamming his ex-wife Kate Gosselin for not going back to her career in the nursing field amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a new interview, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star told The Sun that he is unsure how his ex is making a living more than a year after she filmed her last reality shows for TLC. He also noted the 45-year-old mom of eight’s social media silence. Kate has not posted to Instagram since last October when her final Kate Plus 8 special aired.

“It’s like she’s gone MIA for a while,” Jon said of Kate. “I have no idea what she’s doing for work. I mean you think – as she claims she has her nursing license – that she’d be on the front line. That would be a good idea. Just saying.”

Jon questioned that if Kate still has a nursing license, why isn’t she doing something to help during this unprecedented health epidemic.

The outlet notes that Kate’s still-active nursing license expires at the end of 2021.

In the interview, Jon pointed out that there people coming out of retirement to help at hospitals, and he went on praise his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad for her own “calling” as a nurse as has continues to put herself at risk on the frontlines as a mental health practitioner during the pandemic.

“And then you talk, like my ex-wife, ‘Well I was a nurse and this and that’. So there’s people that talk about it and then there’s people that talk about it and actually do it,” the former reality star said.

Jon also noted that he is also in a high-risk job. The reality TV dad, who has custody of two of his kids, Hannah and Collin, 15, said his work in the IT field has him going into hospital and clinical settings on a daily basis.

“I’m here, I go on the floor, I fix printers in infected rooms,” Jon said. “Maybe I touch keyboards that might be infected. I just put my hand sanitizer on and put a mask on. It is what it is. It’s your job, you got to do what you gotta do.”

Jon revealed that he even bought a tent in case he or Colleen become infected with the virus and gave to quarantine away way from their children.

Jon has been vocal about his girlfriend’s achievements in her career and previously described Colleen as “driven,” per People. Colleen earned her Master’s in Nursing from Drexel University in 2017.

Meanwhile, before she shot to fame on Jon and Kate Plus 8, Kate worked at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center as a labor and delivery room nurse, according to The New York Daily News. Kate left her nursing career to raise her eight kids, and TLC came calling with a reality show deal.

Kate never went back to her original career. Following her 2009 divorce from Jon, she has starred in Kate Plus 8, competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and on the Donald Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice, and headlined a TLC dating show spinoff, Kate Plus Date.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Kate and six of her kids have been quarantining at their home in Pennsylvania. The mom of eight was last seen in one of her daughter Mady’s TikTok videos in March.