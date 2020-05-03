Blake Shelton Describes Homeschooling Gwen Stefani’s Kids As His ‘Hell,’ But He Loves Being Outdoors With Them

Blake revealed that he's teaching Gwen's sons to appreciate spending time outside and catching their own food.

Blake Shelton talked about his love of hunting an array of different animals during a chat with Matt Morrett, the host of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Call of the Outdoors podcast, and he revealed that he now has Gwen Stefani’s kids wanting to catch their own food. However, while Blake is more than capable of teaching the three boys how to fish, hunt, trap, and even search for edible mushrooms, he is not a fan of homeschooling his girlfriend’s children.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and her sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, have now spent two months with Blake on his secluded ranch in Oklahoma. They’ve hunkered down there to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, and Blake is trying to help the boys with their schoolwork while they practice social distancing and long-distance learning. Unfortunately, math is not the “Hell Right” singer’s strong suit, and Kingston is now old enough to be taking algebra.

“Of course, we’re homeschooling the kids, because of this coronavirus,” Blake said. “Which is not helping my alcoholism, to have the kids here asking me a million questions about algebra, which I didn’t even pass in school, much less try to help them now.”

Matt pointed out that Blake did well enough in math to later found his own vodka company, but this didn’t seem to make the singer feel any better about his new role as a math teacher.

“Homeschooling is my hell,” Blake quipped.

Luckily, Blake isn’t spending all his time with Gwen’s kids doing something that he doesn’t enjoy. He revealed that the boys recently asked him to help them catch some crayfish, so they were going to set up some traps on a creek that runs through his property. Blake said that the kids wanted to capture the crustaceans because they wanted to eat them, and this made him happy.

“I love the fact that they’re waking up in the morning and wanting to go do something in the outdoors,” Blake said.

The singer also expressed his delight that the kids are learning to use the edible “natural resources” that they have access to.

“God put them on this planet for us, and the fact that they want to get out here and do it and harvest it, that’s what it’s all about,” Blake said.

However, the avid hunter remarked that the kids would probably only catch a handful of crawdads, so they wouldn’t get to feast on the small critters. He also revealed that it’s the time of year that rattlesnakes are more active in Oklahoma, which makes treks through the woods a bit more treacherous. While talking about the poisonous snakes, Blake brought up the subject of homeschooling again.

“By the end of this homeschooling thing, that might be where they find my body,” Blake said. “Is on top of a rattlesnake den, trying to figure out long division over again.”