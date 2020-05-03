Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Sheer Mesh Outfit & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Meow’

Abby Dowse flaunted her famous curves and sexy pins this morning in a NSFW Instagram upload that is proving hard to ignore. The Aussie bombshell ditched her bra, posing in a black mesh crop top that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight. The racy look was complete with matching shorts and black leather boots that reached up to her thighs, perfectly showcasing her long, lean legs.

The model snapped a mirror selfie to show off her enviable figure, giving off sultry vibes as she posed on her bedside chair. She was sitting sideways with one leg prompted up on the armrest, flaunting her eye-popping footwear. Her boots had platform soles and chunky heels that accentuated her supple gams, leading the gaze towards her bare thighs — which Abby discreetly flashed in the seductive pose. The posture also showed a glimpse of her chiseled midriff and rock-hard abs, although little could take away the attention from the blonde’s braless curves.

Abby was wearing an off-the-shoulder top, which featured long, fitted sleeves that highlighted her slender arms. The Carmen neckline showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, while the sheer fabric did most of the revealing. The sizzling blonde teased her perky chest in the see-through item, editing the photo to censor her nipple. However, the snap retained its risqué quality, showing enough to remain NSFW.

The crop top cut off just below the chest, flashing a bit of skin before it met the high-rise bottoms. The shorts were a tight-fitting number that hugged her hips, and emphasized her tiny waist and hourglass frame. Both pieces were encrusted with shiny rhinestones that added chic and sophistication to the spicy look. Abby further accessorized her bedazzled outfit with a chain bracelet, which she wore over the mesh sleeve. She slipped on a pair of rings on her flawlessly manicured fingers and adorned her decolletage with a cross-pendant necklace.

The blond beauty wore her long, golden tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks freely fall down her back and over her shoulders. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

The photo offered a peek into Abby’s stylish, all-white bedroom, which fans have had the chance to admire in previous, equally sultry posts. Her cat, Lily, also made an appearance in the shot, and could be seen on the floor nuzzling the back of Abby’s chair.

“Meow,” the model captioned her selfie, adding a cat heart eyes emoji.

The steamy upload immediately caught fans’ attention, reeling in more than 3,100 likes in the first 17 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed close to 13,600 likes and a little shy of 370 comments.

“Those boots,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, who added a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow that outfit,” read another comment, trailed by a black-heart emoji.

“Catwoman,” quipped a third fan, pumping up the number of black-heart emoji to four.

While plenty of followers left gushing messages for the hot model, one person only had eyes for Abby’s feline companion.

“Lily has the same look I get at [sic] every pic of you,” they wrote, adding a ROFL and heart-eyes emoji.