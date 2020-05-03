After Joe Biden Was Accused Of Sexually Harassing A 14-Year-Old Girl At Event, Organizer Says He Wasn’t There

After Joe Biden was accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl at a political dinner in 2008, the event’s organizer reportedly spoke out to say that the former vice president was never at the event in question.

The new allegation surfaced after the woman, Eva Murray, told Law & Crime that Biden made a crude remark to her at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in Delaware in 2008. Murray said she attended the event with her aunt, Republican Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell, who at the time was launching what was seen as a long-shot campaign against Biden.

Murray said that she and her aunt spoke briefly with Biden, who remarked that Murray was “very well endowed” for a 14-year-old. The publication interviewed Murray’s sister and five of her friends, including one who said they remembered being told of the incident at the time Murray claimed it happened. Four of Murray’s friends said she told them about the alleged encounter a few years after it happened.

But subsequent reports from the event organizer claimed that Biden didn’t attend the Gridiron Dinner that year. ABC News reporter Sasha Pezenik noted that Biden had undergone sinus surgery that week, and was believed to be home recovering at the time the alleged incident took place.

An organizer of the event also told Pezenik that Biden did not attend the dinner.

“And, then-V.P. of the First State Gridiron Dinner wrote a letter today provided by the campaign, ‘to whom it may concern’ saying, ‘After reviewing my files of the dinner which included attendees and the show itself, I can conclusively say, Senator Biden was not at the dinner,'” Pezenik wrote in a tweet that was later deleted but archived by the left-leaning political news site Daily Kos.

Biden’s campaign had not directly addressed the allegation from Murray. The former vice president did speak out this week about a sexual assault allegation from former staffer Tara Reade, who claimed that Biden assaulted her in a secluded area of the U.S. Senate building in 1993. Biden said the incident never took place, calling on the National Archives to release any information pertaining to a report she is said to have filed.

Reade was scheduled to speak out about the incident during an interview on Fox News on Sunday, but she canceled on Saturday, saying she had received death threats and did not want to put her family in the spotlight.