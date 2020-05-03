Nastia Liukin Stuns In A Textured Red Bikini

Nastia accessorized her bathing suit with an eye-catching silver necklace.

Nastia Liukin brought the heat to her Instagram page on Thursday with a new photo of her bikini-clad physique. However, the main point of her post was to share some information about her impressive accessory game.

The 30-year-old Olympic gymnast was pictured rocking a two-piece from model Devon Windsor’s popular line of swimwear. The bathing suit was constructed out of textured fabric that was decorated with a raised floral pattern. Nastia’s bikini top featured underwire, top-stitching on the structured cups, wide shoulder straps, and a low scoop neck that showcased her toned chest.

Nastia’s matching bottoms were more difficult to see because her photo was a selfie. She was holding her camera up above her body and pointing it downwards, making it impossible to make out the exact shape of the lower half of her swimsuit. However, it was obvious that her bottoms had thick side straps that sat up high above her narrow hips. The garment’s waist was somewhat loose, so it wasn’t laying flush against the athlete’s taut stomach. The front also dipped down considerably, hitting Nastia far below her bellybutton at its lowest point.

In addition to showing off her washboard abs, Nastia was also providing a peek at her slender thighs and toned arms. Only half of her face was visible, and her eyes were hidden by a pair of over-sized black sunglasses with geometric frames. She tagged the designer of her shades as Yves Saint Laurent.

Nastia’s other accessories included a trio of small stud earrings. One of them was shaped like a star, and the other two appeared to be tiny lightning bolts. However, the fashion fan’s most eye-catching accessories were her layered gold necklaces. One of them was a Y necklace with a thick chain and a star pendant. The others were smaller, more delicate chains.

In the caption of her post, Nastia credited her stylist, Gabriela Tena, for helping her choose her accessories. She also had Gabriela list a few of her favorite jewelry designers on her Nastia Liukin lifestyle website. They included Noor Nor, Vehement Supply, NOA Jewelry, and many more.

Nastia’s latest look got a lot of love from her Instagram followers.

“That’s a good color on you!” read one response to her post.

“You’re wearing the heck out of that necklace!” another fan wrote.

“Literally can’t stop looking at this pic. That hip!!” gushed a third admirer.

According to her geotag, Nastia’s photo was taken at her home in Dallas, Texas. The popular influencer previously wowed her followers with another poolside selfie that she snapped in the same location. As reported by The Inquisitr, She was pictured wearing a mismatched bikini with a leopard-print top and gold bottoms.