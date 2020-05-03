Maura Higgins Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Black Bralette And Miniskirt

Irish reality TV star Maura Higgins, best known for her work as a participant on the popular series Love Island, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.8 million followers with a hot, yet stylish snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, May 2, Maura could be seen rocking a black lace bralette that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. That’s not all, but the sexy ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midriff.

Staying true to form, the 29-year-old model sported a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation that complemented her tanned skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and strobing all over her face for an illuminating look.

Maura wore her hair in a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

She paired the bralette with a black miniskirt and a matching blazer that she carried over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she ramped up the glamour with a pair of large hoop earrings, a dainty gold pendant, multiple bracelets, a ring, and a silver wristwatch. She also carried a black purse that featured a gold chain strap.

The picture was captured at a red carpet event sponsored by the British clothing retailer, Boohoo. In the caption, Maura informed her fans that it was a throwback.

To strike a pose, she stood straight, kept a hand on her waist, lightly tugged at her bra strap, parted her lips, and sexily gazed at the camera.

Within a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 150,000 likes. Her admirers also took to the comments section and posted more than 620 messages to praise her amazing looks and sexy style.

“Omg, Maura, you are smoking hot. Love this look,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re so gorgeous, I wanna look like you, lol,” another user chimed in.

“You are the sexiest model alive. Definitely the best on Instagram,” a third follower wrote.

“Please, come to America once again. I so want to meet you, babe,” a fourth admirer requested.

Other users posted words and phrases like “the hottest,” “wifey,” and “goddess,” to express their adoration for Maura.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Molly Mae, Rosie Anna Williams, and Kaz Crossley.