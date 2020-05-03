Jessica Chastain Shows Off Her Belly Dancing Skills In A Red Bra Dripping With Gold Coins

Jessica got poked in the head by a plant while she was shaking her hips.

Jessica Chastain gave her fans an inside look at an entertaining belly dancing lesson in a video that she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday. The 43-year-old Interstellar star made sure to dress appropriately for her crash course in moving her midsection. She was rocking a vibrant red bra top that left her taut tummy exposed.

The award-winning actress didn’t reveal when her belly dancing class took place. She also didn’t share the exact location of her performance, but her video was filmed on a patio surrounded by pink stucco walls and palm trees. It was shaded by a thatched roof.

Before she began swaying her hips and twirling around, Jessica informed her instructor that she actually belly danced in a play once. However, she said that it was so long ago that she didn’t remember anything about the art form.

The bra top Jessica was wearing for her refresher course featured an attached netted bib. The top of the bib was trimmed with gold paillettes that were layered like scales. A large number of gold coins hung from gold beaded strings on the bottom of the bib.

Jessica was rocking a matching belly dance belt over a sheer red skirt. Underneath the lightweight garment, she was wearing a pair of black leggings. She completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers with thick rubber soles.

Jessica accessorized her outfit with a pair of over-sized sunglasses. She was wearing her shoulder-length red hair down and styled in glamorous curls.

The Help star was shown wiggling her hips from side-to-side to make the coins on her belt shake and jingle. She also jumped up and down, wiggled her backside, and worked on her arm movements. As the video progressed, she began mastering her shimmies, twists, and hip lifts and drops. However, disaster almost struck when Jessica was holding her skirt in front of her face like a veil. She ran into one of the sharp leaves of a palm plant, and the tip pricked her forehead.

“Do I have blood?” she asked whoever was behind the camera.

However, the incident didn’t stop Jessica’s lesson, and she had her instructor praising her by the time it was over.

Jessica’s teacher told her that she was “good, girl.”

“I haven’t been told that often that I’m a good girl,” Jessica replied. “That was a sexy joke.”

Jessica’s Instagram followers were also impressed by her moves.

“Hips don’t lie,” read one response to her video.

“I love this video so much!” another fan wrote.

“This is gold!!!!! You are always impressive,” a third admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica’s fans were similarly delighted last month when she treated them to a series of saucy snapshots from a steamy GQ photo shoot.