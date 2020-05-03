Vicky Aisha Shows Off Major Underboob In A Skimpy Gray Bikini On Instagram

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha posted a new snap on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 2. In the snap, she could be seen rocking a skimpy gray bikini that struggled to contain her assets.

The bikini top featured a front-tie accent with a tiny bow that brought attention to her cleavage. That’s not all, but Vicky also showed off major underboob to tease her fans. She paired the top with matching high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her hourglass shape and allowed her to put her sexy thighs on full display.

To match her ensemble, Vicky dyed her hair gray. She wore her hair in two messy buns while curling the remaining strands and allowing them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

Staying true to her signature style, Vicky sported a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, a mauve lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, mauve eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

To pose for the snap, Vicky stood against a painted wall. She held one of her hands behind her head and touched her hair with the other one, slightly puckered her lips and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans to share their opinion about her new look. Within 11 hours of going live, the snap accrued 29,000-plus likes. Her most ardent fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 500 messages to appreciate her amazing body and sensual sense of style. Many of her fans also praised her new hair color.

“This is way too sexy! I am in love with this look!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“How do you look so beautiful? How do you do it? Every. Single. Time.?” another user chimed in.

“Omg, you have the most delicious body I have ever seen. I admire you more than any other model,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Vicky’s sexy ensemble.

“Wow, that bikini looks so hot on you. I love how you are flashing underboob,” they wrote.

Aside from her fans, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Madison Gordon and Nikki Giavasis.

Vicky regularly teases her fans with her steamy photographs. On Friday, May 1, she posted a tantalizing photo of herself on IG in which she was featured rocking a light blue crochet bikini that left little to the imagination. As of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 38,000 likes.