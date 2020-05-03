Khloe Terae Looks Super Hot In A Black Lace Bralette And Skintight Gym Pants

Canadian model Khloe Terae exactly knows how to drive her Instagram fans wild with her hot snaps. And that’s exactly what she did on Saturday, May 2, by posting several pics from her latest photoshoot.

In the pics, Khloe could be seen rocking a black lace bralette that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. The sexy garment also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midsection. She teamed the top with a pair of black, skintight gym pants with the words “f*ck off” written on them. She completed her attire with a pair of black, high-heeled booties.

Staying true to her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation, one that rendered her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for bronze eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. Khloe finished off her makeup application by applying a highlighter over her nose and by opting for a nude shade of lipstick.

She wore blond tresses in curls, swept them to the right side, and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom. To ramp up the glam, Khloe also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings, a silver bracelet, a wristwatch, and an assortment of rings. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Los Angeles, California. To the excitement of her fans, Khloe posted not one, not two, but five snaps from the shoot. In the first snap, she could be seen standing next to some wooden chairs. She kept a hand on the wall, inserted the temple of her sunglasses in her mouth, and seductively gazed at the camera to strike a pose.

In the second one, she squatted on the floor, wore her shades over her head, and parted her lips. In the third pic, she struck a side pose and kept one of her legs on the chair to show off her pert booty. In the fourth one, she placed one of her legs on the chair again, kept a hand on her waist, struck a frontal pose, and seductively looked at the camera.

In the last photograph, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart, held one of her hands above her head, and looked away from the camera.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snaps racked up more than 7,000 likes. Khloe’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 200 messages to praise her sexiness and sense of style.

It looks like Khloe is on a sexy pic-posting spree these days. Only a day ago, she wowed her admirers by posting a hot snap in which she was featured rocking a very sparkly gray lingerie set, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and underboob.