Antje Utgaard Rocks A Tight Red T-Shirt And Denim Shorts In New Instagram Snap

American Playboy model Antje Utgaard recently went online and shared a very hot snap on Instagram to wow her 1.8 million followers.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, May 2, Antje could be seen rocking a tight, red t-shirt with Coke’s logo printed on it. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and tied the t-shirt over her midriff. Antje teamed the sexy top with a pair of faded denim shorts to pull off a very chic look.

She wore her golden-blond tresses swept over to one side and styled down. Her loose, large waves fell over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

To ramp up the glamour, she sported a full face of makeup, comprising a beige foundation, a maroon lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and a highlighter dusted over her t-zone.

In terms of accessories, Antje kept it very simple by only opting for a dainty bracelet and a pair of stylish black sunglasses.

To strike a pose, Antje stood next to a wall. Some trees could be seen in the background but they had been blurred out. Antje stood straight, tugged at her shorts, pulled her sunglasses over her nose, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, she played a game with her fans and asked them to guess a number within the range of 1 to 300.

Within 10 hours of going live, the sexy snapshot garnered more than 22,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 600 messages to praise Antje for her amazing curves and beautiful facial features.

“Your body is so attractive. I want to see you in my dreams because it is difficult to find someone like you in reality,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wowowow!! Beauty at its best and finest!” another user chimed in.

“You are the epitome of perfection and hotness. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow Antje, you are a great and fabulous woman. So beautiful and pretty, sexy, and hot. You surely have a perfect body,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Khloë Terae, Jessica Killings, and Amber Diamond Erby.