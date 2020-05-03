Kayla Moody Works A BBQ Grill In Mismatched Bikini: ‘How Do You Like Your Meat?’

Kayla Moody took to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share yet another racy snap with her loyal fans. The model showcased her beach body as she revealed her cooking skills.

In the sexy post, Kayla rocked a very revealing mismatched bikini. The gray top fastened behind her neck and around her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline to flash her colossal cleavage. The bikini top was so tiny that it caused her to have a wardrobe malfunction.

The pink and blue bottoms tied around Kayla’s curvy hips and put her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic.

Kayla posed in front of a barbecue grill as she cooked some steaks over the flame. She held a pair of tongs in her hand and adjusted the knob in front of her as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the snap a hot tub and beach towels can be seen.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application included thick mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows as well.

She drew even more attention to her features by sporting pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with soft pink lipstick.

Kayla’s 703,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first three hours after its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 400 remarks about the photo.

“Wow beautiful picture absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote.

“You look good! Baby your so beautiful! Well done!!” another stated.

“Oh WOW you really are my perfect woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“The perfect girl,” a fourth person commented.

Kayla is known for dropping the jaws of her fans in barely-there outfits such as see-through tops, skintight dresses, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a skimpy sports bra and a pair of black spandex shorts as she prepared for a workout. To date, that snap has raked in more than 9,500 likes and over 200 comments.