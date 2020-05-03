Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Intense Upper Body In Snug Olive-Green Crop Top In Newest Video Series

Stephanie Sanzo focused on training her upper body in the latest video series on her Instagram page, and used dumbbells throughout it.

Dressed in an olive-green crop top and a matching pair of track pants, the Australian fitness trainer started the workout with a series of kneeling single-arm presses. Holding the weight vertically, she raised it to her shoulder and then pushed it upward above her head. Then she moved on to a set of single-arm rows. She bent her torso forward for this one, spreading her legs wide and placed her hand on the weight rack in front of her. With her other arm, she pulled the dumbbell backward using an underhand grip as she did so.

Then she combined front and side raises in the third video adding a second dumbbell to the workout to perform the exercise.

A set of Arnold presses came next. These were a type of overhead press which required her to start with the dumbells held horizontally in front of her face. Then she raised them over her head, using a twisting motion of her arms to do it.

Stephanie tackled an exercise called Zottoman curls next which meant that she had to hold the weights horizontally as she lifted them. She then turned them diagonally before she lowered both dumbbells.

In the sixth video of the series, Stephanie performed a set of bent-over rows. She bent her torso forward for this one and held both dumbbells vertically as she pulled them back. Then she pushed the weights forward before repeating the row once more.

After that, she moved on to a set of tricep extensions before ending the circuit with a series of hammer curls.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times since its upload and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans vouched for the quality of the circuit Stephanie demonstrated.

“This work out was so good I feel the burn and I already know ima be so sore tomorrow lol thank you,” one person wrote before adding a praying hands and red heart emoji after the sentence.

Others expressed their gratitude for the fitness motivation.

“Awesome workout,”a second person added. “You look amazing. Thank you for the inspiration.”

“You are a true inspiration,” a third commented. “I love your posts on workouts. You look amazing,” a third Instagram user commented.

“I looooove the way you push yourself and how strong and confident you are. I look up to you,” a fourth Instagram user commented.