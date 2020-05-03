Jessica Cribbon Sizzles In A Barely-There Black String Bikini On Instagram

Aussie glamour model Jessica Cribbon recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a series of hot bikini snaps.

In the pics, which were uploaded this week, Jessica could be seen rocking a barely-there black bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The tiny bra top struggled to contain her assets, meanwhile, her string bottoms enabled her to put her toned thighs and pert booty on full display. The ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward the model’s taut stomach.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush and wore a shimmery pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. Jessica applied a nude eyeshadow, opted for heavily-lined eyes, well-defined eyebrows and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application by applying highlighter all over her face and body. Finally, she tightly pulled her hair in a sleek bun.

Jessica posed for the snap by standing against the background of some bamboos. She stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart, titled her head toward the right side, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 6,000 likes. Many of Jessica’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 200 messages to praise her sexy body and beautiful facial features.

“Wow, Jessica. You look very sexy, hot, and beautiful in that bikini. This is an amazing picture,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are an absolute example of perfect beauty,” another user chimed in.

“You give me a reason to workout every day! Body goals,” a third follower wrote.

Prior to sharing the latest snap, Jessica posted another pic from the same photoshoot. In this particular photo, she posed on a gray-colored float while laying on her belly with her shoulder lifted and her booty propped out. To strike a pose, she seductively gazed at the camera.

Within a day of posting, the pic garnered an additional 8,600 likes and above 220 comments. Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Valeria Orsini, Abigail Ratchford, Anastasia Ashley, and Antje Utgaard.

Jessica treats her IG followers to her steamy snaps from time to time. Not too long ago, she shared a picture of herself in which she could be seen sporting an orange two-piece bathing suit in a crocheted style for a Native American vibe.