Young Italian Student Stuck In Spain Due To COVID-19 Gets Free Ride Back Home From Kind Cab Driver

A young Italian student was reunited with her family thanks to the generosity of a hero cab driver.

Giada Collalto, a 22-year-old Italian student, was living in the Spanish city of Bilbao as part of her schooling when the coronavirus pandemic hit in full force. She was stuck in quarantine, 900 miles away from her home and family in Venice, Italy. Just when it seemed that all hope was lost, a kind cab driver offered her help, according to The Good News Network.

When she first heard about COVID-19 in mid-March, the young student figured she would just have to wait it out. Unfortunately, things quickly went from bad to worse. Soon her European language studies classes became virtual only and she was stuck alone in an apartment with no idea regarding when she could leave. It was then that Collalto realized how serious the coronavirus was and she became desperate to return home so she could be reunited with her family. However, this would prove to be more difficult than she thought.

Collalto’s first attempt to get home was to purchase a plane ticket for early April. She planned to fly from Madrid to Paris to Rome, before finally arriving to Venice. Nevertheless, due to strict travel restrictions she was informed this flight would not be possible. Thus, she found herself stranded in a foreign city.

“I was desperate and angry, my parents were worried but couldn’t do anything to help me. I called the embassy and they told to me to send an email. All hotels in Madrid were closed, with no public transport to go back to Bilbao,” Collalto recalled.

The woman’s friends got into contact with a 22-year-old taxi driver named Kepa Amanteg who agreed to help her reach home. He not only said he would help her reach her destination but allowed her to stay overnight at his own home.

“His parents and his two sisters welcomed me as a member of the family, I will never forget their kindness,” Collalto said.

The next morning Amanteg drove Collalto all the way back home, and refused to accept any payment for the long trek.

“I insisted on paying him but he said, ‘I don’t want to get advantage of you, I see you are in a difficult situation, don’t worry about the cost’,” Collalto said.

The young student noted that as horrific as the pandemic is, it has brought out the best of some individuals.

