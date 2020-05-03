Stacey Abrams Is Reportedly ‘Increasingly Irritating’ Joe Biden Allies

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ aggressive and very public campaign for Joe Biden‘s running mate appears to be backfiring. According to a report from The New York Post published on Saturday, Abrams is “increasingly irritating” the former vice president’s allies.

For weeks, the Georgia Democrat has been forcefully pitching herself as a potential running mate for the Democratic Party‘s presidential nominee. In a recent interview, she said that she would be an “excellent running mate,” touting her resume and repeatedly insisting that she is the best person for the job.

According to an insider, Abrams’ unconventional approach is not yielding results. Biden has vowed to pick a woman as his vice presidential nominee, but if he decides to choose an African-American woman, it won’t be Abrams. Sen. Kamala Harris — who also ran for president, but dropped out before Iowa — would probably be selected in such a scenario.

“If they go with a black woman, it would be Kamala Harris, but she’s a clunky communicator and couldn’t generate any excitement for her own campaign with black or white voters,” the insider said.

Harris has also made attempts to stay in Biden’s orbit, but she has been subtle. The California senator recently participated in a virtual town hall organized by top Biden surrogate Symone Sanders. Similarly, Sen Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota made an appearance on Biden’s newly-launched podcast Here’s the Deal.

Subtlety seems to be paying off for Harris and Klobuchar, since Abrams is seen as more of a nuisance, the insider suggested. “No one takes Stacey seriously. And her public campaigning for the job seems more like a hostage negotiation than an actual attempt to get the job,” they said.

Comparing Abrams to Sarah Palin, the Republican Party’s 2008 vice presidential candidate, the insider explained that Biden is a more traditional politician interested in finding a competent partner.

“Picking Stacey would be like picking [Sarah] Palin. He doesn’t need to throw a Hail Mary. He wants a good governing partner,” they said.

Biden and his people are considering all options and no decision has been made yet, but, according to the insider The New York Post interviewed, the running mate candidates need to understand that the former vice president insists on competence and experience. “Biden is old school,” the individual stressed.

Klobuchar is reportedly considered the frontrunner for vice presidential nominee. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are also seen as top contenders for the position. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto are reportedly “in the mix” as well.