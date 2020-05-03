Paula Manzanal Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Purple Velvet Bikini On Instagram

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2 million followers to a hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, May 2, Paula could be seen rocking a skimpy, purple velvet bikini that perfectly accentuated her curves. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also allowed her to show off a glimpse of her underboob while drawing viewers’ attention to her taut stomach and sexy legs.

She sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The makeup application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a mauve shade of lipstick, light purple eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Paula wore her blond tresses in a ponytail to pull off a very sporty look. She accessorized with a white-and-purple cap and allowed a few strands of her hair to fall over her cheeks. To ramp up the glam, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a peach-colored polish. As for jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a dainty gold bracelet.

Paula wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that she has uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel where she has talked about how she lost 10 kilograms of weight after her pregnancy. She also urged her fans to subscribe to her channel.

Within eight hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 43,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 500-plus messages to praise Paula’s sexy body and let her know how much they adore her.

“One of the most beautiful faces in the entertainment industry. Can’t get enough of you, Paula,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you look so hot and sexy in this bikini. I really want your body!” another user chimed in.

“Damn Paula, you look so gorgeous, I have no words to describe your beauty,” a third follower wrote.

“This is one of your best photos on IG. Thanks for your wonderful uploads,” a fourth admirer expressed his gratitude.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Katrin Freud, Laurence Bedard, Nina Serebrova, Vicky Aisha, and Brooke Lynette.

Paula regularly treats her fans to her hot pics. Not too long ago, she shared a very sexy snap in which she was featured rocking a white crocheted top and matching bottoms.