Qimmah Russo Tugs Her Shorts Down To Reveal Washboard Abs In New Video

Qimmah Russo gave the viewers an ample view of her taut midsection in the newest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the Los Angeles based fitness trainer rocked a black sports bra and matching shorts. She paired the flattering workout attire with red ‘Chuck Taylor’ style shoes and black socks.

In the brief video, Qimmah stood outdoors on what appeared to be a concrete path with a soccer field in the background. At the start of the clip, the petite powerhouse sauntered toward the camera. After a couple of steps, she pulled the waistband of her shorts down to reveal her chiseled lower abs. Qimmah’s abdominal muscles were “V” tapered at the point where her torso joined her hips, a feature that she showed off as she turned from one side to the other.

Then she turned her back to the camera and flexed the biceps on one of her arms. She raised her heels as she did so which tensed and emphasized her calf muscles. Then she faced the camera and flexed both arms before she started walking toward the camera once more.

In her caption, Qimmah said that the video was shot after she completed “a great core workout.” Then she encouraged her fans to look out for upcoming ab challenges that she’ll be sharing via her website.

The video has been viewed close to 10,000 times and over 50 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans seemed to enjoy Qimmah’s display of her chiseled physique.

“Cool arm strength,” one person wrote b You look very fit and healthy,” one person wrote.

“Ur more than beautiful, flawless perfect body, incredible” another added before adding a long string of emoji after the sentence. “Gorgeous lady, WOW.”

“You are a strong, beautiful, and independent woman and that’s what we need in this world right now,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So gorgeous, ripped to shreds, awesome and dedicated to be the best,” a fourth wrote.

Qimmah showed off her athleticism in a recent video on her Instagram page. In it, she launched into a sprint before she performed a cartwheel and then a backflip.

“I love exploring my limits,” she wrote in the caption before adding a flexed bicep emoji to her caption.

The video has been viewed more than 50,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it.