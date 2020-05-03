NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Knicks Remains A Possibility, According To Marc Berman

In the past years, the New York Knicks have been dreaming of adding a legitimate NBA superstar that would lead them back to title contention. The Knicks may have gathered plenty of young and promising talents in the previous drafts but without the guidance of an established superstar, most fans don’t see their team contending for the NBA championship title anytime soon. In a recent Q&A, Marc Berman of the New York Post answered a fan who asked whether Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would ever play for the Knicks.

With James and Davis currently dominating in their first year of playing together wearing the Purple and Gold, it’s hard to imagine the three-time NBA champion leaving Los Angeles for the lowly Knicks. However, Berman believes that it remains a possibility that James may consider playing for the Knicks before he officially retires, noting that LeBron mentioned the Garden as his favorite arena to play in.

However, as Berman said, there are plenty of things that should happen before James decides to spend his final years in the league with the Knicks.

“A lot depends not just on how his Lakers’ title journey pans out, but his son Bronny’s timetable. Bronny James, finishing his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School, is 15 years old and not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 under current guidelines. James, whose Lakers’ contract expires in 2022, would be 39 by then. He’s made no secret of wanting to play with his son. That would be a first in NBA history. James is very conscious of his legacy. Finishing it out in New York could add to his place in history.”

It would definitely be interesting to see James finish his NBA career with the Knicks while playing with his son, LeBron James Jr. Though they have been rotting at the bottom of the league for years, the Knicks remain as one of the most popular franchises in the world of sports. James may no longer may as dominant as he is right now when he turns 39, but he would still be a huge help for the Knicks in bringing back their former glory.

When it comes to finding a guy that would mentor James Jr. and their young core, they would be no other better option than LeBron. While still making an impact on both ends of the floor, James could teach his son and the Knicks’ young players a thing or two about winning and how to survive in the NBA. James would definitely love to end his NBA career competing for the NBA championship title, but it would not also be a bad idea to spend his final moments in the league sharing his knowledge with the next generation.