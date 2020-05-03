Zita Vass Exudes Seductive Vibes In Black Lace Lingerie While Kneeling On Her Bed

Hungarian model Zita Vass recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a skin-baring pic.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Saturday, May 2, Zita could be seen rocking a provocative set of black lingerie. The ensemble comprised a black lace pushup bra that allowed her to expose a glimpse of her perky breasts. She teamed the bra with a pair of lace panties, a matching garter, and sexy sheer stockings that drew viewers’ attention toward her toned thighs and calves.

To ramp up the glam, Zita opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to take away the attention from her sexy lingerie. The application featured a beige foundation, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application by dusting her cheeks with a coral blush.

She wore her blond tresses in soft curls and accessorized with some black hair clips. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a pair of drop earrings.

The photoshoot took place in Zita’s bedroom. To strike a pose, she knelt on a sofa, touched her hair, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Zita wrote that most men can tell that she has a nice bootie by looking at her body from the front, a statement that invited a torrent of comments from her fans. What’s more, within a day of posting, the snap garnered close to 10,000 likes.

Zita added multiple tags in her post and according to one of them, her sexy attire was from the famous lingerie company, Agent Provocateur. She also tagged her photographer Matt Petranovic, her management company Smith Productions, makeup artist Bryan A. Mendez, and creative director Serafini in the post for acknowledgment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous! Love the lingerie,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“YEEEEEP. Thank you for this straight fire,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, such a seductress you are!!” a third follower commented, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Omg, can you please stop being so pretty?” a fourth admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Alana Campos, Heather Rae Young, Hailee Lautenbach, and Rachel Ann Cook.

Those who follow Zita know that she is quite popular for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity with her hot pics and videos. However, she has also proved herself to be a pro when it comes to style. A few months ago, she wowed her admirers by posting a pic in which she rocked a white jumpsuit that she teamed with a pair of metallic, pointed-toe pumps.