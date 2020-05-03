Jenna Bush Hager Reveals That Savannah Guthrie Is Her Son’s Godmother

Jenna Bush Hager chose Savannah Guthrie for the important role as godmother because of her strong faith.

This past week Jenna Bush Hager revealed for the first time that her Today Show colleague and close friend Savannah Guthrie is the godmother of her 8-month-old son Hal. Hager explained that she had little hesitation when making this important decision because she valued Guthrie’s strong faith, according to Yahoo! News.

Hager opened up during an Instagram live interview with E! News reporter Jason Kennedy regarding her close friendship with Guthrie and the values the pair have in common. She explained that her family and Guthrie’s family attend the same Christian church in New York and have connected because of their faith.

The pair have bonded together through difficult times in their lives in recent years. Guthrie stepped up when Hager really needed support after her grandfather former United States President George H.W. Bush passed away on November 30th of 2018. Guthrie wrote prayers for Hager to read aloud at the funeral in honor of her grandfather. When Hager was too emotional to finish to get through reading them, Guthrie took over for her.

“I stood up in front of this church that we go to, and I just lost it. I couldn’t read. I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah had to step in… That’s what a really beautiful friend does, they step in when you have lost your voice,” Hager recalled, expressing her gratitude for her friend.

Guthrie and Hager quickly bonded when she joined the Today Show as Hoda Kotb’s new fourth hour sidekick a little over one year ago. However, many fans might not realize that their friendship actually dates back much further. Ten years ago Guthrie was a member of press assigned to cover Hager’s wedding. At the time, she was simply trying to do her job but did not know that the woman she was reporting upon would later become one of her closest friends.

“We’re almost exactly 10 years apart and 10 years ago, when she got married to Henry, I was a fourth string White House reporter and they assigned me to go cover her wedding. It’s hilarious, because there are live shots of me talking about Jenna getting married,” Guthrie recalled of her friendship with Hager.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, her son’s full name is Henry Harold Hager, but he is called Hal to keep things simple. He is named after Hager’s husband Henry and is her third child. She also has a 7-year-old daughter named Mila and a 4-year-old daughter named Poppy.