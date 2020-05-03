Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Voluptuous Physique In Tiny Shorts

Reality television star Larsa Pippen shared a sizzling selfie with her 1.9 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a casual yet super sexy ensemble. Larsa didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the snap was taken at home in a spot she’s captured many selfies in before. A large flat-screen television was mounted on a wall behind her, and large sliding-glass doors led to a balcony with a stunning view.

The outfit she wore in the shot was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Larsa acknowledge the brand by tagging it’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption. Larsa showed off her curves in a white crop top with long sleeves and a low-cut neckline. The top had a twist detail, showing off her cleavage while also exposing several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the simple but sexy top with a pair of tiny shorts that left little to the imagination. The shorts had a drawstring waist that came right to her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass physique. The shorts were crafted from a blue fabric and had a slight slit on the side. Her curvaceous legs looked stunning in the skimpy bottoms, and she went barefoot as she posed for the camera.

Larsa’s long locks tumbled down her chest in loose waves, and her beauty look was neutral yet glamorous. A nude shade graced her lips, and neutral tones were expertly applied on her eyelids. Bold brows finished the look, and she snapped the shot with her cell phone.

Larsa flashed a serious expression for the shot, popping one foot up and posing in a way that accentuated her curves, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 13,800 likes within just one hour, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 204 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“I absolutely love you!!!! Soooooo beautiful!!!!” one fan commented.

“Hottie with a bodyyy,” another fan said, followed by a duo of flame emoji, admiring Larsa’s voluptuous physique.

“You are beautiful Larsa I adore you,” one follower commented.

“Stunning as always,” another fan said.

Larsa has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling shots, including snaps where she’s rocking figure-hugging loungewear or shots where she’s wearing skimpy bikinis. In a post shared just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a skintight little black dress from PrettyLittleThing with a bedazzled handbag. The dress clung to every inch of her curves and accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection.