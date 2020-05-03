Abigail Ratchford Gets Red-Hot In A NSFW Bikini

Abigail Ratchford gave her 9.1 million followers some jaw-dropping content on Saturday, May 2, sharing a short Boomerang clip of herself in a barely there bikini that left little to the imagination. The Instagram story post showcased all of the model’s sizzling curves and then some.

Abigail took the selfie video from high above, angling the camera so that it captured the full view of her risqué ensemble. She sat on her knees, green turf underneath her and a white wall beside her. The neutral background — as well as Abigail’s tanned skin — gave the vibrant red of the bathing suit a pop of color.

She looked at the camera with her sea green eyes, tilting her head and opening her mouth, showing off her pearly white teeth. She tugged at one of the straps, giving the video even more sex appeal.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” wore the watermelon-colored suit, which barely covered her assets. The top featured two triangle cups, which barely contained her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. Her chest threatened to spill out of the skimpy top. The straps were clear, and disappeared into the model’s sun-kissed skin, making the swimsuit seem even smaller.

Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, her enviable abs shining in the light.

The bikini bottoms were cut dangerously low and were scarcely more than a piece of fabric. Like the straps of the bikini top, the sides of the bathing suit bottoms were see-through as well.

Her long, dark locks didn’t tumble down her shoulders in the clip as per usual; instead, they may have been pulled back.

Abigail squinted her eyes in the sunlight, her dark brows furrowed. She used the “perfect face” Instagram filter for the snapshot, which made her skin even more smooth and gave her slightly rosy cheeks.

The brunette bombshell’s feathery lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Her lids shimmered with silver shadow, which also touched the inner corners of her eyes. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her cheekbones popped. Her plump pout was lined with mocha liner and filled in with a peachy pink gloss.

As The Inquisitr readers and Abigail Ratchford fans know, the model’s Instagram grid and Instagram story are chock-full of sexy uploads.

One of her most recent posts featured Abigail standing with her back turned to the camera, showing off her derriere in a cheeky, sheer bathrobe that left little to the imagination.