Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning quadruple update that showcased her toned legs in an idyllic photoshoot in Tennessee. She included the geotag of Millville, Tennessee on the post and posed on the porch of her gorgeous home.

In the first snap, Josephine perched on the porch railing of the space, and there were several other decor pieces visible behind her, including a large hanging plant and two chairs with a cushion on both. Josephine rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that accentuated her toned, mile long legs, and a casual pink hoodie that obscured her slender physique.

She added a pair of socks that came halfway up her calves, and finished off the ensemble with a pair of crisp white sneakers. Josephine held a mug in her hands and gazed off into the distance. Her brunette locks were pulled back in two low pigtails with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face.

In the second snap, Josephine switched up her position and perched on one of the chairs on the porch, which looked like a rocking chair. She held her coffee mug in one hand and had a laptop positioned on her lap.

She returned to the porch railing for the third snap, and for the fourth, was back in the rocking chair. She had a huge smile on her face in the fourth snap as she posed for the camera, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any at all. The hem of her Daisy Dukes was slightly frayed and distressed, a detail that was visible in the final shot.

Josephine’s followers couldn’t get enough of the cute and casual snaps from Tennessee, and the post racked up over 102,900 likes within just one day. It also received 347 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“That smile in the last pic tho,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji, loving Josephine’s joyous expression.

“Love your shoes,” another follower added.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“How are you my angel? You always look amazing,” another follower said.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Josephine showcased her toned physique in an even skimpier ensemble for a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The magazine shared a throwback video on Instagram featuring a shoot in the Dominican Republic in which Josephine rocked a tiny black bikini that showed off her killer physique. The swimsuit showcased her pert derriere and she posed underneath a palm tree, flaunting her incredible body.