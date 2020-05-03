Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Suggest That Michael & Willow Piece Together A Plan

Spoilers for the first half of May reveal some new scoop regarding the custody battle over Wiley on General Hospital. The all-important court date where Michael and Nelle will face the judge is drawing near and it seems that both sides are putting together the best plans they can manage.

Despite the fact that both Finn and Carly know that Chase and Sasha faked their affair, it doesn’t appear that Michael and Willow will catch on anytime soon. In fact, apparently Michael and Willow will soon connect and do their best to set aside their broken hearts.

Michael will soon make a major life-changing decision, and all signs point toward this being related to marrying Willow. Nelle is going to be scrambling to get a plan of her own into place, coordinating with Martin and going so far as to ask Nina for a major favor.

According to SheKnows Soaps, it is the week of May 11 that will contain massive developments with Michael and Willow. He will be preparing for court as she thinks about her future and General Hospital spoilers hint that the May 12 show could be a big one for the duo.

Willow needs closure with Chase, West Coast. Will he use this opportunity to take Finn's advice?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/7ECsrrwwlA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 30, 2020

During that particular episode, Michael will be surrounded by his family. In addition, Carly will be finding herself in admiration of Willow for some reason. It seems likely that Carly’s feelings come as she watches Willow set aside everything else in her life in order to marry Michael and prioritize Wiley’s safety.

Michael will get a great deal of support as the week continues, but Nelle isn’t going to be intimidated. During the May 14 show, she will make a grand entrance of some sort. This certainly sounds like it is probably related to everybody gathering in court.

During the next couple of weeks, viewers will see Carly confront Chase. This could be quite the interesting conversation to watch, considering that Carly knows Chase set aside his love for Willow to let her help Wiley.

Will this marriage idea work? General Hospital spoilers tease that it might, but Nelle isn’t going to walk away from this without fighting with everything she’s got.

Not only that, but Sasha already speculated that Willow will end up falling in love with Michael as this scheme plays out and the idea tears her heart apart. Soap Central indicates that Sasha will struggle over this situation in the coming weeks, even doing something self-destructive as she tries to cope with it all.

Is the end result going to be worth all of the heartache involved for this quartet? General Hospital spoilers hint that the next couple of weeks will be key in how this all plays out and viewers have a lot to look forward to as this progresses.