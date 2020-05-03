Warren Buffett Shares Optimistic Prediction About Economy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Saturday, billionaire investor Warren Buffett shared an optimistic prediction about the United States economy, reports The Hill.

Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway’s virtual shareholder meeting, Buffett argued that the economy will recover from the coronavirus pandemic because of “American magic.”

“Nothing can basically stop America. The American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again.”

The famous investor pointed to a number of national crises in modern history, arguing that the country has managed to successfully recover from each of them,.

“In World War II, I was convinced of this. I was convinced of this during the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, the financial crisis,” Buffett said.

However, Buffet acknowledged that the crisis caused by COVID-19 is more serious than the 2008 financial crisis, which is thought to have been caused by the banking sector. The coronavirus crisis, he argued, is unprecedented because for the first time in history economic activity is has essentially been paused.

“This time we just pulled the train off the tracks and put it on a siding. And I don’t really know of any parallel — in terms of a very, very well the most important country in the world, most productive, huge population — in effect sidelining its economy and its workforce,” he said.

Data suggests that the ongoing crisis is indeed far more severe than the previous one. Before the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. unemployment rate was around 3.5 percent. Today, the unemployment rate is 20 percent, according to estimates, and tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment.

Furthermore, experts believe the unemployment rate will continue to rise in the coming weeks. These developments have had a major impact on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which fell to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, in the biggest drop since 2008.

As The Hill notes, in an apparent effort to boost their economies, some states have already loosened restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Businesses and major industries have still not recovered from the impact of the virus, despite the fact that both the Congress and the White House have made attempts to mitigate the damage.

Some politicians believe the economy needs to reopen as soon as possible. For instance, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana argued in an interview this week that the economy “will collapse” if lockdown measures continue. Kennedy acknowledged that the virus is still spreading, but argued that Americans are growing impatient with measures imposed by the government.