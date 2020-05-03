Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Cheer Up A Grandmother Spending Her Birthday Alone

Carolyn Oliver had her first birthday since losing her husband of 50 years.

This past week, Today Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager went out of their way to cheer up an older woman spending her birthday alone due to quarantine. Carolyn Oliver of Louisiana turned 74-years-old this week. It was the first birthday that she’s spent without her husband Bill who passed away this past year, according to Today.

Due to needing to practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Oliver was not able to hug her children or grandchildren on her birthday. However, the day ended up shaping up to be better than she likely expected. Hager became aware of her situation because Oliver’s daughter Christy informed them.

“She’s been isolating for almost two months. She’s all by herself,” Kotb explained to viewers.

Because Oliver is a fan of the show, Christy thought it might cheer her mother up to hear from the two television hosts. Hager and Kotb were more than happy to oblige. While on air during their virtual show, the pair called Oliver on FaceTime on her birthday with no idea whether or not she would answer. Luckily, Oliver picked up her phone and was shocked when she saw Kotb and Hager’s faces on the screen.

“Oh my God! Oh, you’re gonna make me cry!” she said, tearing up with gratitude as she realized why the ladies had called her.

“We just want to let you know you are not alone, and we’ve been thinking about you on this birthday,” Hager assured her.

“We wanted you to know that we’re holding your hand through the TV,” Kotb said, becoming emotional by the woman’s sweet reaction.

“We are holding your hand but so is everybody watching,” Hager said.

When Kotb asked Oliver how would be spending her birthday, she explained that she would be spending it inside like she had been for the past seven weeks. It was then that Kotb told her to go to her front door and open it.

When she did so she discovered her daughters and granddaughters standing outside from a distance. They held balloons, flowers, presents and signs. They also had a stack of around 150 cards from people all around the world who had written to tell Oliver happy birthday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the quarantine has been particularly difficult for the elderly. However, families are finding ways to stay connected. Last month, a father from Ireland introduced his infant son to his own father by holding him up to a window. The photo of the sweet moment went viral.