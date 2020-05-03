Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Voluptuous Physique In A Tiny Black Bikini

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showed off her buxom body in a skimpy black bikini. The scandalous swimsuit was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Anastasiya made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she perched on a large outdoor couch with cushions behind her and what appeared to be a larger patio surrounding it. Anastasiya showcased her hourglass physique in a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured small triangular cups that looked barely able to contain her ample assets, with thin strings connecting the cups and stretching around her neck. The top showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as a flash of under boob.

She paired the skimpy top with equally tiny black bikini bottoms. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off some of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and emphasized her hourglass physique.

Anastasiya added a splash of color with her accessories, topping the simple bikini with a bright pink cover-up that she draped over her shoulders. The fabric flowed down around her, covering her arms while leaving the rest of her body exposed. She rocked a pair of pink sandals as well, and had a structured pink bag on the seat beside her. Anastasiya also added a few gold bracelets and a pair of sunglasses to finish the look.

Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, and she had minimal makeup on in the shot. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 29,100 likes within just 53 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also racked up 674 comments from her eager fans.

“This look,” one fan said simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning love!! You look incredible!!” another follower commented.

“So incredibly beautiful my lovely sweetheart Anastasiya,” one fan said, including a string of heart emoji in the comment.

“Magnificently the most beautiful creature on this planet,” another follower added.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her curvaceous physique, no matter what she’s wearing. She always seems to find ensembles that showcase her hourglass figure, such as the look she wore on her Instagram page just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a short video clip intended to promote Bang Energy, a beverage company. Anastasiya showed off her voluptuous figure in a skintight gray mini dress that looked smoking hot on her physique.