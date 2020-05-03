WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Hilarious Dig At Her Critics On Twitter

Becky Lynch has been absent from Monday Night Raw in recent weeks, and she’s been talking about her acting ambitions over the weekend. There is also a rumor going around stating that she’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it’s yet to be confirmed or denied by “The Man” at the time of this writing. All of these factors combined have turned some fans against the Raw Women’s Champion, as they believe she’s no longer dedicated to WWE.

On Saturday, Lynch decided to respond to these angry fans by trolling them on social media. “The Man” took to Twitter and shared a cover for a fictional publication called Part Timer Magazine, featuring an image of her on the front cover.

In addition to the photo, the cover also features a couple of headlines for news stories pertaining to Lynch. One of them pokes fun at members of the WWE Universe who are angry at “The Man” for defeating all of their favorite superstars on Monday Night Raw. In the second headline, she highlights the fact that she’s lived up to all of her promises as a WWE superstar.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users also spotted a tattoo on her arm which says “Messiah 4eva,” which is a reference to her boyfriend Seth Rollins, who’s been a polarizing superstar in recent times. Lynch went all out to laugh at the expense of her haters, suggesting that she hasn’t taken any of the criticism to heart.

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020

While Lynch’s absence from WWE television is mostly a result of the current pandemic, some fans have soured on “The Man” as she has held her title for over a year. She also defeated Shayna Baszler at this year’s WrestleMania, and in doing so, some fans and pundits believe that she damaged the promising star’s momentum.

Of course, some fans are also worried that she’s only using WWE as a launchpad in order to make a full-time transition into Hollywood. However, “The Man” has stated that she doesn’t plan on hanging up her wrestling boots any time soon, and is simply pursuing a second career.

Lynch’s mainstream marketability has increased significantly over the last year or so, and receiving offers to star in movies in television shows was always inevitable. It remains to be seen if the bright lights of Hollywood will be more alluring than WWE in the coming years, but “The Man” has worked hard for all of the opportunities coming her way.