Carmen Electra Sizzles In A Lace Bra & Stilettos

Carmen Electra wowed her 1.1 million followers in her latest Instagram update, sharing a photo of herself showing off some serious skin.

The Playboy model stood tall against a glass wall, standing on a super high balcony amid greenery. The sunlight streamed onto her face, making it glow. She posed with one knee bent. One arm hung by her side, while the other reached up, her hand almost touching her face. She stared off into the distance.

Carmen wore a white, lacy demi bra that showcased her bust and ample cleavage. Her toned and taut midriff was on display. She wore high-rise, loose-fitting boy shorts that reached her abdomen, obscuring her belly button from view. The bottoms of the shorts were scalloped and fitted with lace appliques. Several strings hung down from the waistband. Her long, tanned legs seemed to go on forever.

She paired the outfit with sexy nude stiletto heels.

Her chocolate brown hair was styled into an Old Hollywood look, with a deep part and soft waves. Her tresses cascaded down her back and over one shoulder, twirling into curls. Several loose strands appeared to be a caramel color. Her hair shined in the sun, lighting up.

As for her makeup, Carmen appeared to wear a smoky eye. Her eye makeup was dark, her lashes coated in black mascara, her light eyes rimmed with kohl liner. Her contoured cheeks were brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a bold, ruby red lip to complete the Hollywood starlet look.

The picture was undated, though Carmen typically posts throwback shots on her Instagram account.

She captioned the sultry image with a seductive caption, adding lipstick kiss emoji where she saw fit.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves, eager to shower Carmen with praise and compliments for her latest post. While some fans replied solely with rows of emoji, others left lengthier messages for the actress.

Some were here for her flowing tresses.

“Beautiful hair Carmen,” said one person, including multiple different smiley faces in their comment.

“I looove the hair!” another exclaimed, adding a starry-eyed emoji.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Stunning,” replied a third follower.

“I love you,” shared a fourth social media user, adding a red heart.

Others commented with flame and heart-eye emoji.

As of press time, the picture racked up over 18,000 likes and more than 360 comments.

Carmen Electra frequently posts revealing photos on her Instagram account. She appeared in a racy, lace-up top in one of her latest uploads.