Hoda Kotb Shares An Adorable Instagram Photo Of Her Daughter’s Ice Cream Party

Hoda Kotb and her daughters are making the most of quarantine.

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb and her two young daughters are making the most of quarantine with an ice cream party. In an adorable Instagram photo that 55-year-old Kotb shared on Saturday, her 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy can be seen munching on an ice cream cone.

Kotb stood outside of her family’s New York city home as she snapped a photo of her daughter through an open window. Haley stood inside smiling up at her mother, gripping a half eaten cone in one hand with ice cream and sprinkles all over her mouth. She wore purple glasses and a pink Sesame Street t-shirt. Behind Haley was a small table with what appears to be a child’s homemade ice cream machine on top. It included everything she needed to make the perfect cone, including ice cream scoops and a glass dish with colorful sprinkles.

While the 3-year-old was not likely actually selling her cones, she had made it look like a mini ice cream stand. With the help of her mother she drew pictures of ice cream cones and hearts on colorful construction paper which were taped up on the window frame. One sign read the cones were a mere $.10 while another cheerful looking pink sign read “Haley and Hope’s Ice Cream Party.” Even though 1-year-old Hope was not in the photo, it was clear she had been included in the fun.

Hoda Kotb’s followers loved the sweet photo and it soon racked up over 33,000 likes in just an hour. Kotb has a whopping 1.6 million followers on the platform overall. Many of her fans took to the comment section to compliment her on the sweet photo, some saying they liked her creative idea and might try it out with their own children.

“It looks like the staff there is eating all the goodies!!” one person joked.

“What an adorable and happy child!” another person gushed.

“I’ll bet any day with Hope and Haley is a fun party day,” one fan wrote.

One person jokingly pointed out in the midst of all that is going on in the world, little Haley might want to consider raising the price of her ice cream a little bit.

“Up it to $.25 it’s 2020,” they wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the coronavirus pandemic has caused Kotb and her fiance Joel Schiffman to discuss postponing their wedding. They had hoped for a simple beach wedding over the summer but are considering putting things on hold for now to be safe.