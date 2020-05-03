Dolly Castro Shows Off Hourglass Figure In A Lacy Nude-Colored Bodysuit Under Black Blazer

Nicaraguan fitness model, Dolly Castro added a stunning new photo series to her Instagram page on Saturday and her fans are loving it.

In the two-photo update, the brunette beauty struck a pose in a lacy, high-cut, nude-colored bodysuit that showed off her hourglass figure. The eye-catching garment featured boning under the bust which helped to emphasize Dolly’s enviable decolletage. her midsection was covered with semi-sheer fabric which stopped just above her hip, thanks to the cut of the bodysuit.

Dolly wore a black blazer over her shoulders in both photos, which upped the elegance of the outfit. She sported chunky gold earrings in the double-C shape of the Chanel logo. She wore her glossy brown hair down and it fell past her shoulders in glamorous curls. Under arched eyebrows, she wore brown shadow and dark liner on her eyes which were applied to create a seductive smoky effect

The photos have been liked more than 17,000 times as of this writing and more than 370 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered her with compliments on her appearance.

“You always look so amazing! Just beautiful!” one person wrote.

“You have an amazing body but you’re so incredibly beautiful stunning sweetheart,” another Instagram user added.

“I love it. So real. No Photoshop. At least, can’t be noticed,” a third commented.

Amid all of the more generic compliments, one Instagram user made a quip about Dolly’s beauty potentially being against the law.

“Is this legal? You should be arrested for high-class beauty crime… just joking,” they wrote.

Dolly also got declarations of love in the comments section from some of her infatuated admirers. Others seemed unable to muster the words to express their admiration, so they expressed their positive sentiment with long strings of emoji.

The model is likely used to her Instagram content generating this type of attention. She received similar feedback under a previous photo of her holding a plank while wearing a pink sports bra and snug black shorts.

While the photo showed off her fit physique, Dolly used the first sentence of her caption to motivate her followers.

“Just don’t give up and remember the last repetition is the best for you,” she wrote before including a brown flexed bicep emoji to the caption.

The post has been liked over 25,000 times since its upload two days ago, and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it.