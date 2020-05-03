Jenna Bush Hager Struggles To Get Through IGTV Book Discussion As Daughter Mila Interrupts

Jenna Bush Hager could not help but laugh as her daughter interrupts her book club discussion.

Known for her love of reading, Today’s Jenna Bush Hager has been trying to continue her “Read with Jenna” series while in quarantine through videos on IGTV. Of course working from home isn’t always easy with kids around, as was evident during her Friday IGTV session which was interrupted by her 7-year-old daughter Mila, according to Today.

The fourth hour co-host chooses a book every month, encouraging fans to read along with her. At the end of the month, she interview the author, giving viewers a chance to ask questions they might have after reading. During the month of April the book Hager chose to read was Valentine by author Elizabeth Wetmore.

Wetmore joined the IGTV video for a virtual chat regarding the book. Hager sat in an armchair in her New York family home as she attempted to keep things serious and professional during the interview. Nevertheless, she could not help but smile and laugh when Mila crept into the room not even halfway through the 40 minute discussion.

“This is Mila. This is what happens when you’re working from home,” she said, apologizing to Wetmore.

Nevertheless, Wetmore was not bothered in the slightest by the interruption.

“It’s so cute,” she said with a laugh as Mila danced in the background.

Wetmore could relate to the struggles of trying to work from home with children. In fact, when her own son was younger she would attempt to squeeze her work in while he napped.

“When he was little, I worked at home for many, many years. I did freelance copy editing. And so this was pretty much a daily (thing). I mostly worked after he went to bed or when he was napping. And he was a terrible napper,” she recalled.

Hager asked Mila to go back upstairs so she could work but the little girl was intent on staying and listening in as her mother discussed the book. While the 7-year-old did play with her mother’s hair and hung from her neck during parts of the interview, she remained quiet allowing Hager to finish the discussion successfully.

This isn’t the first time that Mila has made an appearance while her mother attempts to work virtually. She recently popped in while Hager was on air filming the fourth hour with her co-host Hoda Kotb who joined her via video chat. As The Inquisitr previously reported, neither Hager nor Kotb were bothered by the interruption, as they both laughed at Mila’s curiosity.