WWE News: Former World Champion Opens Up About Addiction Issues

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE television recently and the former World Champion appears to be set for a big push on Friday Night SmackDown. However, a few months ago, his WWE future was up in the air following some legal troubles involving alcohol-related incidents. This led to Hardy reaching out for help, and he recounted the experience on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast.

As quoted by Cultaholic, Hardy said that he asked WWE for help the day before his second DUI arrest last October. According to the superstar, there is still some legal drama hanging over him which stems from the incident, though he did reveal that he’s making improvements as he understands himself and his addiction issues much better these days.

“It’s just little things like one day at a time, just focus on today and not drinking and not drugging, and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic. There’s something powerful when you admit what you are and you can like own that and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again, I’m never going to get into any trouble. It’s like Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble.”

Hardy’s words suggest that he’s did a lot of soul-searching in recent months. For a while it seemed as if he was losing control, but the decision to seek help appears to have paid off and now he’s able to look at himself with a clearer point of view.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hardy was arrested twice last year while he was on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. The first incident occurred last July after he was found passed out in a stairwell, which resulted in the superstar being charged with public intoxication.

The incident later in the year, however, saw him being pulled over after he was caught driving under the influence. He was reportedly bloodied as well, following an altercation with his wife. These weren’t the first times where he got into trouble with the law either, as he has a history of legal woes pertaining to substance issues.

Hardy appears to be looking forward now as well. During the interview, he also discussed his desire to have a retirement match against a former World Champion. He also wants a cinematic match against one of the blue brand’s top current stars, and he even shared some of his creative ideas.