Angela Simmons Shares Fun Updates From Day Out With Son Sutton, Says They’re ‘Times I’ll Never Forget’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons focused on her young son Sutton on Saturday and had plenty of adorable tidbits to share with fans about their full day of fun. She shared a couple of posts on Instagram showing her sweet son having a blast, all while they were still following coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines.

In Angela’s initial post on Saturday, she showed “SJ” riding his bike. She noted that they were in an empty parking lot to ensure they were distancing themselves from others as the coronavirus guidelines recommend. The little boy had on a dinosaur bike helmet, a gray sweatsuit, black sneakers, and a huge smile.

Angela noted that her little guy had needed some normalcy, and it looks as if this time together outdoors was just what they both needed. She added a hashtag noting that her son was so happy and the quartet of photos show that he couldn’t stop smiling.

Shortly after the set of photos showing her son on his bike, Angela shared a separate video to her Instagram page. In this clip, she was kicking around a couple of soccer balls with SJ and she was looking casual and natural. In her caption, she called out a handful of simple things from the outing that made life infinitely better in the midst of this challenging time.

Angela noted that she was wearing two messy braids and a scarf and she was dressed down in a red sweatsuit. Toward the end of the clip, Angela and SJ did a few dance moves as she played around with her braids.

These two posts summarizing Angela and SJ’s day of sunshine in an empty parking lot garnered a lot of love from her social media followers.

“Oh he’s a big big boy no training wheels. He is growing up so fast. Yes kids are also feeling this lockup and they do need a little normalcy. God bless him,” wrote one of Angela’s followers.

“Such a beautiful child and Mother,” praised a fan.

“LOVING LIFE!!! simple memories last the longest,” shared someone on the video Instagram post.

“You’re a good mom! Your son is a cutie!” another follower noted.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has nearly 7 million followers and she frequently shares sizzling-hot snaps showing her flaunting her figure. In this case, her sunny Saturday was all about her adorable little guy and everybody certainly seemed to love the slight change of pace.